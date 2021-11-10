Across the Romaverse, #66: Tired Excuses or Words of Wisdom From Mourinho?

Well, there’s nothing quite like waking up with the sunrise to watch Roma lose to one of the weakest sides in the league. The loss wrapped up what was a painful stretch for the Giallorossi as they head into the international break. Rather than bemoan the refereeing (which was again an issue) or pin the loss on some bad luck (Abraham hit the post again), we tried to get to the bottom of what’s going on in the Italian capital.

In this episode, we recount what went down in Venice early on Sunday morning and give our thoughts. Plus, we analyze some of the numbers to see what went well and what went wrong from a statistical standpoint. And we take a deep dive into the mind of Mourinho and try to determine whether he’s playing the woe is me card with his post-match comments or simply stating the bitter truth. Plus, we compare this side to Fonseca’s and give our thoughts on whether or not Roma should just mail it in in the Conference League.

Listen in to hear our thoughts on all that and so much more.

Episode Details

Intro/Match Background (0:53)

Match Summary (8:08)

Key Stats (29:18)

Getting Inside the Mind of Mourinho (48:45)

Putting this Roma into Historical Context (1:14:00)

Conference League Debate (1:18:35)

Looking Ahead (1:37:00)

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: