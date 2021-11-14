Across the Romaverse Podcast Listener Survey

Here at Chiesa di Totti we strive to bring you the best, most comprehensive Roma coverage in the English-speaking world. And just over a year ago, we expanded that coverage by starting our podcast, Across the Romaverse. Since then, we’ve tried various approaches to the podcast: weekly match reviews, transfer mercato breakdowns, listener Q&As, guest interview previews, and even some flashback episodes.

Part of improving our coverage means soliciting feedback to ensure we're providing content you enjoy. In order to do that we’re putting out our first ever Across the Romaverse listener survey to ensure your voice is heard.

We’d love it if you’d take a few minutes to fill out our short survey to help us keep improving the content that we’re putting out. Let us know what you like, what you don’t, and any ideas you have for the show.

We look forward to seeing what you have to say and we appreciate you taking the time to interact with us. And as always, thanks for listening to the show. Be sure to subscribe and write us a review on your favorite podcasting platform.

If you cannot access the form below, the survey can also be completed here.