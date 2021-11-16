Marcos Senesi: The Latest Left-Footed Defender Connected to Roma

We're still six weeks away from the opening of the 2022 winter transfer window, but Roma's holiday shopping list is already coming into focus. We're familiar with the club's long-standing search for a defensive midfielder, a quest that began in May, and thanks to Rick Karsdorp's heavy workload and José Mourinho's hesitance to play Bryan Reynolds, we've recently added right-back to Roma's winter wish list.

But as we weave our way through November, Mourinho has reportedly submitted another very specific transfer request to GM Tiago Pinto: a left-footed center-back, preferably an Argentinian one. Several weeks ago, we discussed the possibility of adding Ajax's Lisandro Martinez, a 23-year-old from Gualeguay, just north of Buenos Aires. However, as is so often the case with exciting Ajax prospects, Martinez may soon price himself out of Roma's range.

With that in mind, the Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma has pivoted to another Argentine southpaw: Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi. The 24-year-old Concordia native doesn't have the Ajax hype machine at his back, but he's slowly transformed himself into one of the Eredivisie's best defenders over the past three seasons, adding four goals and four assists along with his steady play at the back, while he's barely missed a minute of action, making 60 league appearances since the 2019-2020 season.

Thanks to his Italian roots, Senesi has an EU passport, which should grease the wheels for any winter transfer, with Roma and Napoli currently vying for his services. With a contract that expires in 2023, time is running out for Feyenoord to cash out on Senesi, who Transfermarkt values at €16 million.

With Chris Smalling's ongoing injury issues and Marash Kumbulla's struggles this season, Roma suddenly (and unexpectedly) finds themselves shopping the center-back aisle this winter. If we take the recent rumors at face value, Roma has, if nothing else, at least identified the precise type of defender they want: young, left-footed, and comfortable building play from the back.

Senesi may not have been the first name on the list, but there is a lot to like about this kid.