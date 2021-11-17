Official: Roma Unveils 2021-2022 Third Kit

Nothing about Roma’s partnership with New Balance has followed the usual plan. Under normal circumstances, a club unveils next season's home kit on the final home match of the preceding season, with the away shirts and third kits following shortly thereafter, usually no later than the club's first European matches in late summer. However, since Roma's pact with Nike ran through June 30, 2021, that typical release schedule became anything but, with each subsequent release being pushed down the road by several weeks, if not months.

And the Roma-New Balance pairing reached its quirky apex last month when the duo released the fourth kit before the third kit, leading to a rather puzzling unveiling. We can't say exactly why the club chose to release the shirts out of order—perhaps it was a clever marketing ploy or just a natural consequence of all the global supply chain issues we've read so much about this year—but it worked. Roma dropping their fourth kit on a random October evening stole all the headlines, some of which asked the obvious question: If these are the fourth shirts, where are the thirds?

Well, wonder no more:

Moments ago, the club officially revealed their third kit, an eye-popping yellow/orangish shirt featuring a navy blue and maroon sash topped off with the revered Lupetto logo on the left breast. The shirt has been paired with yellow shorts and yellow socks with red a navy trim to complete this unique look.

The club provided further detail on the new third kits during this morning's press release:

The shirt, the first away kit collaboration between the club and the world-renowned sports manufacturer, is a striking design that draws inspiration from the club’s long association with the Lupetto. The iconic wolf head emblem, first featured on the jersey in 1978, has since become an integral part of the club’s identity. The main body of the kit is introduced in a deep yellow which is synonymous with the Giallorossi, while a bold navy and a rich red sash flows diagonally from the shoulder, framing the Lupetto crest, and runs across to the hem of the jersey. The shirt also incorporates a crew neck collar and ribbon cuff details

The new shirts are available for purchase at the official club store.