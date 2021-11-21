Genoa vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

With a dozen matches in the books, the fight for Italy's four Champions League places is as intense as ever. Despite falling to Fiorentina yesterday, AC Milan remains in lockstep with Napoli at the top of the table (pending the remainder of today's results), but below them, the table is an absolute mess. With seven clubs legitimately vying for the final two Champions League places, we've reached the point in the season where every match and every point matters.

Roma got a bit of help yesterday when Juventus defeated Lazio, giving the Giallorossi a chance to reclaim fifth place with a win over Genoa today. But with some late-week uncertainty surrounding the club's tactical approach, Roma are far from settled as they prepare to face 17th place Geona.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can get back on the right foot.

Lineups

Genoa

Roma