Genoa 0, Roma 2: Match Highlights

Eighteen-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan had his coming-out party today, scoring two late goals to give the Giallorossi the win on the evening.

Rainy conditions, a stubborn Genoa defense, and some poor finishing from Roma set the stage for yet another disappointing result, especially given that Roma dominated the match from start to finish. A 75th-minute Afena-Gyan introduction—just his third appearance in the league—completely changed the dynamic of the game and hopefully the narrative surrounding this club, as the youngster scored in the 82nd minute and deep into extra-time to give the Giallorossi the win.

A frustrating match to watch at times, but after a brutal last month and a half, all that mattered was securing a vital three points, which has Roma back up to 5th in the table, just three points behind Atalanta.

