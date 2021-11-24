Across the Romaverse Podcast, #68: Felix Rescues Roma and Validates Mourinho’s Faith

The wild ride continues for Roma. After a strong start to the season, October saw the Giallorossi struggle through a murder’s row of matches in Serie A, while also dropping the ball in the Europa Conference League of all places. A shock loss to Serie A new boys Venezia prior to the international break had many questioning what exactly was going on with Mourinho’s squad.

On Sunday in Liguria it looked like the misery may continue as Roma again struggled to break down a relegation battling Genoa side. But, an inspired substitution from Mourinho saw 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan score not once, but twice in the last 10 minutes of the match to rescue a vital three points for the Giallorossi.

The victory allowed everyone around the club to breathe a sigh of relief, but the fact that it took some magic from the squad’s youngest member still leaves plenty of questions to be asked

Episode Details

This episode is split into two sections:

Questions directly related to the performance on the field on Sunday in the first half (0:36) The relationship of Mourinho with the media, some of his players, and his entertaining press conferences. (32:50)

