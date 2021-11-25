 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roma vs. Zorya: Lineups & Game Thread

A win over Zorya today would ensure Roma are through to the knockout stages in the Europa Conference League.

By bren
AS Roma v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Whether or not you're invested in Roma's path through the Europa Conference League, in order for José Mourinho and the Giallorossi to continue down that trail, today's objective is clear: just win. After slipping up (to put it mildly) against Bodø/Glimt (twice), Roma's once sure-fire track to the Conference League knockout stages is now littered with obstacles.

Entering today's fixture, Roma trails Bodø by one point for the Group C lead while maintaining an equally slim margin over third-place Zorya, who trails Roma by only one point. All of which makes today's fixture a must-win for the capital club; a draw would keep them mathematically in play for the knockout rounds, but the fewer the headaches the better, so a win should be Roma's top priority today—a point echoed by Mourinho during his pre-match press conference.

The lineup cards have been submitted, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Zorya

