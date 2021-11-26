Roma 4, Zorya 0: Match Highlights

True to his word, José Mourinho prepped his squad with one goal in mind: a complete and total victory over Zorya in today's Europa Conference League group stage match. While Mourinho did a bit more tinkering than anticipated, his hybrid lineup worked wonders against Roma's Ukrainian opponents, who were outclassed by the Giallorossi once again in a four-nil rout.

While he hinted at a return to Roma's standard 4-2-3-1 formation, Mourinho ran with a flexible 3-4-3 formation that featured Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Carles Pérez at the forefront, with Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, and Gianluca Mancini at the back. Rick Karsdorp and Stephan El Shaarawy manned the wingback spots while Jordan Veretout and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rounded out the midfield.

The last time these two sides met, El Shaarawy opened up the floodgates in only the seventh minute, and while they didn't get started quite as quickly this evening, Pérez's 15th minute strike was all Roma would need to claim all three points this evening in the Eternal City. Roma would compound Zorya's misery as Zaniolo and Abraham (2) found the back of the net, pushing the final score to a resounding 4-0.

With a victory over CSKA Sofia and a Bodø loss or draw against Zorya, Roma can claim the Group C honors on December 9th. There is plenty of time to worry about that, so in case you missed today's match, please enjoy the extended highlights.