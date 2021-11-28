Roma vs. Torino: Lineups & Game Thread

Injuries, illnesses, tactical uncertainty, and a crowded race for fourth place. As we wind down the clock on 2021, it's business as usual for Roma. With his midfield beset by injuries and illness, José Mourinho will have to flex his creative muscles to walk away with a victory over a tough Torino side today, who have played much better than their record suggests.

While Roma can't quite rejoin the top-four today, a win over the Toros would keep Roma locked in fifth place, and with a little help from Napoli, they can even pad their lead over sixth-place Lazio.

The lineups are in, so let's see if this patchwork lineup can tame Torino.

Lineups

Roma

Torino