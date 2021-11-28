Roma 1, Torino 0: Match Highlights

Unlike the past few rounds, the results around the league didn't fall in Roma's favor this weekend. While the Giallorossi entered Matchday 14 with a chance to vault back into Serie A's top four, that was quickly rendered moot after Atalanta handled their business on the road against Juventus, edging past the Old Lady in a tight 1-0 win on Saturday. Nevertheless, even without the chance to squeak back into the top of the table, Roma had a job to do this afternoon in the capital, as a victory combined with a Lazio loss would have given Roma a four-point cushion over their city rivals in fifth place.

Torino may not be the most intimidating squad in the league, but thanks to their defensive transformation under new manager Ivan Juric, the Toros were safely ensconced in the middle of the table, sporting a respectable +4 goal differential entering today's fixture. And by limiting Roma to 10 shots on goal (only two of which were on target) and a measly 31% possession, Torino did their level best to clamp down Roma's attack.

Only, no one mentioned that to Roma's €45 million man Tammy Abraham. After bagging a brace late in the week against Zorya in the Europa Conference League, Abraham continued his hot streak today, scoring the game’s only goal in the 32nd minute, scoring a lovely little goal with his right instep just as he was about to fall on his ass.

It certainly wasn't a pretty evening from the men in red, but they did just enough to capture all three points today, keeping the club within shouting distance of the top four as we hop, skip, and jump our way into December. And even better, thanks to Napoli waxing Lazio 4-0, Roma not only has a four-point cushion over Lazio, but also Fiorentina, Juventus, and Bologna, each of whom are level on 21 points.

So, in case you missed a minute of the action, please enjoy the highlights. An extended version is also available.