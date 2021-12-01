Bologna vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Despite all the drama and intrigue in the papers, Roma are riding a high at the moment, reeling off three straight wins in all competitions. Fueled by the burgeoning chemistry between Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo, and even Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Roma are one of only three clubs currently riding an actual winning streak, joining Atalanta and Inter Milan as the most in-form teams of the moment.

Of course, keeping that streak intact became inordinately harder with Monday's news that captain Lorenzo Pellegrini may miss four to six weeks thanks to an injured quad, but José Mourinho was quick to praise his squad for rolling with the punches. And that adaptability will be put to the test against Bologna today.

The lineups are in, so let's see how The Special One plans on attacking Bologna this afternoon.

Lineups

Bologna

Roma