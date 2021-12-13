Highlights of Roma's Historic 3-2 Derby Victory Over Lazio

Over the past three-and-a-half seasons, we've covered nearly every first in Roma history: first matches, first goals, first hattricks, the first trophy, and even the first managerial change in the club's brief history. And while Roma has had the pleasure of battling traditional rivals like Juventus, AC Milan, and Fiorentina every season since their 2018 inception—and even faced another club called Roma (Roma CF)—many of the traditional rivalries we see in the men's game hadn't made their way to Serie A Femminile.

Which made yesterday's match, the first-ever Derby della Capitale contested in Italian women's football, such a watershed moment for Roma and the league as a whole. While the league has treated us to many of Italy's traditional rivalries over the past few years (The Milan Derby, the Derby d’Italia, and even the Derby del Sole), the most bitterly contested rivalry of them all has been conspicuously absent.

So when Lazio finally earned promotion to Serie A Femminile this season, we immediately circled December 12th on our calendars: the date of the first Rome Derby. And with the stands at the Tre Fontane filled to the brim and with a chance to secure second place at the season's official halfway point, yesterday was a momentous occasion for Alessandro Spugna and the Giallorosse.

And they did not disappoint, capping off a classic derby performance with one of the best match-winning goals you'll ever see, courtesy of wunderkind Benedetta Glionna. After rushing out to a 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark, Roma saw their advantage vanish thanks to a Noemi Visentin strike in the 35th minute and an Adriana Martin PK just shy of the hour mark. With the match in her hands, Glionna unfurled an absolutely brilliant free-kick from 20 yards out in the 73rd minute, firing a low-angled shot that bounced off the pitch at the edge of the six-yard box, giving it enough rebound energy to completely fool the keeper, sending her teammates and the play-by-play announcer into absolute hysterics.

Thanks to Glionna's heroics, Roma not only won the first-ever Rome Derby, but thanks to Milan falling to Juventus later in the day, the Giallorosse officially secured second place on the table: the highest they've ever climbed the standings this late in the season.

So, in case you missed the match, please enjoy your Derby della Capitale highlights: