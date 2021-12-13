Roma vs. Spezia: Lineups & Game Thread

You wouldn't think that a club as small as Spezia would bother Roma as much as they have, but the tiny club from the shores of the Ligurian Sea has given the Giallorossi nightmares over the past few seasons. Roma got their first look at the Little Eagles in the 2015 Coppa Italia Round of 16, and it was a moment to forget for the Giallorossi, who crashed out of the tournament in a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat, which was, as it turned out, the unofficial ending of Rudi Garcia's tenure in Rome.

Roma wouldn't see Spezia for another six years, but they made up for that absence with perhaps the most Roma Happened moment we’ve ever witnessed: Paulo Fonseca's infamous sixth sub fiasco from last January's Coppa Italia tilt. Thanks in part to that gaffe, Roam were bounced from the Coppa Italia by Spezia for the second time in six years.

But it didn't end there, Spezia gave Roma all they could handle in two league fixtures last season: a 4-3 Roma victory at the Olimpico just days after their cup disaster and a 2-2 draw in La Spezia last May.

So, while this may feel like a cakewalk, recent history has taught us all to overlook Spezia at our own peril. Mourinho's lineup is in, so let's see if he can succeed where Garcia and Fonseca struggled so mightily.

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaSpezia



DAJE ROMA! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/jjLtJq9VxX — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) December 13, 2021

Spezia