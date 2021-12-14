Roma 2, Spezia 0: Match Highlights

Not a bad way to cap off your Monday, right? Given the amount of stress that Spezia have inflicted on Roma, specifically in the last 12 months, you’d be forgiven for thinking that today’s fixture would be anything but straightforward. Thankfully, the Giallorossi had other ideas, with a much-needed 2-0 win on the evening.

Roma wasted no time getting on the score sheet—with Chris Smalling scoring a powerful header in just the 6th minute of the match, setting the tone for a straightforward result the rest of the way. A 56th-minute Ibañez header off a Veretout corner effectively sealed the match, helping to catapult Roma into sixth place.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t all positives for the Giallorossi, as a lively Felix cameo was marred with an avoidable red card in the 93rd minute, ruling the youngster out for Saturday’s crucial clash against Atalanta. With no midweek fixture to worry about, Mourinho and Co. have almost a full week to prepare for, frankly, a must-win game.

In case you missed any of the action, enjoy the highlights below. If you want a deeper look, here is the extended highlight package.