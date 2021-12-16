 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #71: Roma-Spezia Recap, Transfer Talk, Atalanta Look Ahead & More

The Giallorossi bounced back with a win against Spezia and now have a big match coming up against white hot Atalanta. We break it all down on our latest pod.

By ssciavillo
/ new
AS Roma v Spezia Calcio - Serie A Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After last week’s special episode featuring Wayne Girard, the crew is back together for this week’s podcast. It’s a big week for the Giallorossi and we’re here to break it all down. Roma came up with a win in what was a must-win match against Spezia on Monday and now a trip to Bergamo looms on Saturday.

So, with that in mind, we won’t focus too much on Monday’s match and instead discuss broader topics in the lead-up to the Atalanta match. So, in this one, we’ll talk about some on-the-field performances before we venture into the mercato. Then of course there’s some Mourinho discussion and finally a look ahead to the weekend.

Thank you for getting those questions to us to discuss. As always, weigh in with your opinions below. And if you’re not on Twitter, you can always give us a shout below with anything you’d like to hear us chat about.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...