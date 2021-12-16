BILD: Roma Interested in Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst, Wolfsburg's statuesque 6’5” striker, is a name familiar to our most ardent readers for no other reason than we've banged the drum quite loudly over the past year or so, pleading with Roma to sign the massive Dutch forward. And in an intriguing and completely unexpected twist, someone may have actually heard those echoes. According to the German media outlet BILD, Roma are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old striker, who could leave Wolfsburg during the January transfer window.

A recent change in agents has reportedly hastened Weghorst's exit from Wolfsburg, according to BILD. While Weghorst reportedly dreams of a Premiership move, the new work permit procedures implemented as a result of Brexit could throw cold water on Weghorst's English dreams.

And after swinging and missing in his attempt to sign Weghorst for Spurs in 2020, BILD speculates that José Mourinho could finally get his man. While they don't probe too deeply into the rationale behind Weghorst's transfer request, with six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances, it's certainly not a question of playing time or performance. But with only one year remaining on his deal, the time for Wolfsburg to make anything off Weghorst is running short. To that end, BILD reasons that if Wolfsburg can find a suitable replacement, Weghorst could be free to sign with any club for a €20 million transfer fee.

Given how much Roma invested in Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov over the summer, adding an additional €20 million on top of the €62.5 million they dropped on those two forwards feels a bit far fetched, but we're talking about a striker who has averaged 0.52 goals per 90 minutes since signing with Wolfsburg in 2018 while bagging 68 goals and 21 assists in 137 total appearances.

The price tag may be a bit high considering how much Roma has spent recently, but you know exactly what you're getting with Weghorst: a mountain of a man who converts nearly 25% of his chances into goals. And with his vast experience, you can sign him on Friday and play him on Saturday without batting an eye.

We're slowly immersing ourselves into the winter silly season, but if Roma could actually pull this off, Weghorst would be an ideal addition to a club in dire need of finishing help.