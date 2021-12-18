Atalanta vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma kicks off Saturday's slate of Serie A matches facing the unenviable task of taming Gian Piero Gasperini’s vaunted Atalanta attack. Through their first 17 matches, Atalanta has scored 37 goals, trailing only Inter Milan for the league lead. And with a +17 goal differential, good for fourth-best in the league, this Atalanta side is actually quite balanced, presenting Roma and José Mourinho with even more headaches as they travel to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

With zero wins in their last six encounters with Atalanta, the odds are certainly stacked against the Giallorossi, but with some good news on the injury front in recent days, Mourinho will at least have something resembling his best lineup out there today.

The lineup cards have been submitted, let's see if Roma is feeling an upset this afternoon in Bergamo.

Lineups

Atalanta

Roma