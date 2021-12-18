Atalanta 1, Roma 4: Match Highlights

Well, I certainly wouldn’t have predicted that particular scoreline. The Giallorossi put on a clinic of incredible counterattacking football today, neutralizing one of Serie A’s best attacks and ending a streak of losses to the big clubs on the peninsula. One of the biggest stories of the match is undoubtedly Nicolò Zaniolo finally breaking his scoreless streak in the league; the look of relief on The Kid’s face was priceless, and you have to believe that he’ll be able to find a rich vein of form in the coming months now that he’s found the net.

Beyond that, another brace from Tammy Abraham proved crucial in both setting the tone of the match and putting it away when Atalanta seemed dangerous. The defense also played a crucial role, as Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, and Roger Ibañez ensured that other than an unfortunate deflection off of Bryan Cristante’s back, La Dea created zero goals over the course of the match.

This win ended Atalanta’s streak of six matches undefeated and suggests that with the right moves in January, the Giallorossi really do have a shot at the Champions League. Here are the highlights of the match, and be sure to sound off in the comments on your takeaways from Roma’s emphatic win!