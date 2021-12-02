Across the Romaverse Podcast, #69: Bologna Fall Out, Zaniolo's Future, Mourinho’s Advice & More

Normally we record these podcasts on Monday or Tuesday evenings in the United States. Enough time to digest a weekend fixture and get the crew in sync. However, when scheduling didn’t work out for Monday to break down the Torino match, I suggested waiting until after Wednesday’s match against Bologna rather than recording on Tuesday.

Man, what a difference 24 hours makes. The mood certainly would’ve been a lot more chipper had we recorded on Tuesday. But, then we would have missed out on some of the most Roma things to discuss: losing to a smaller side, injured star players, harsh refereeing, and some interesting Mourinho comments.

So, while Jimmy and I may not have been feeling quite as good recording just hours after a disappointing defeat at the hands of Bologna, the match certainly gave us plenty to talk about.

In this episode, we focused on your questions about a variety of topics including:

Roma’s trouble with smaller sides

The midfield woes

The back three

The winter mercato

Mourinho suggesting Zaniolo move abroad

And much more

So, thank you as always for listening and getting in those questions for us to discuss. And be sure to weigh in below if you want to have your say on the topics we discussed.

