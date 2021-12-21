Across the Romaverse Podcast, #72: Roma Runs Roughshod Over Atalanta in Bergamo

It’s been a while, a good long while since we’ve been this excited to discuss a match on the podcast. But after the Giallorossi absolutely trounced Atalanta in Bergamo you’ll notice an extra spark in our voices as we break down one of Roma’s most impressive wins in some time.

We talk about our key for the victory, the performance of Smalling, and the formation moving forward. Plus, was this Roma’s turning point of the season?

Thanks as always for all of your listener-generated questions that lead to a discussion that we hope you’ll enjoy. As always, we appreciate you listening and interacting. And if you’re not on Twitter, you can always ask questions in the comments section for future episodes.

