Roma vs. Sampdoria: Lineups & Game Thread

Given the state of the world at the moment and the manner in which it warps our collective sense of time, it's hard to believe but after today's slate of matches, Serie A will have officially reached the halfway point in the 2021-2022 season. We'll have much more to say on Roma’s progress over the next week or so, but for now, all that matters is getting that W and ending the calendar year on a high note—something that felt nearly impossible a little more than two weeks ago.

After closing out November with three-straight wins over Genoa, Zorya, and Torino, Roma was riding high but quickly came crashing back to earth once the calendar flipped to December. As if losing to Bologna 1-0 on the road wasn't bad enough, the Giallorossi were trounced 3-0 by Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico; a defeat that brought a tremendous amount of scrutiny on Roma's Mourinho Makeover.

However, after reeling off another three-match win streak, punctuated by last week's 4-1 win over Atalanta, Roma will look to keep the tide rolling as they host Sampdoria in the final match of 2021.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can make it four in a row!

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaSamp



DAJE ROMA! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Smhoxsbxoo — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) December 22, 2021

Sampdoria