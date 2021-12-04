 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roma vs. Inter Milan: Lineups & Game Thread

Roma may be missing a few key pieces, but an upset over Inter Milan today could be the turning point this club has been looking for.

Bologna FC v AS Roma - Serie A Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/CPS Images/Getty Images

By now, you're no doubt aware of the dire circumstances in which Roma enters this round 16 fixture against Edin Dzeko and third-place Inter Milan. Okay, perhaps dire is a bit extreme but José Mourinho is down his starting striker (Tammy Abraham), club captain (Lorenzo Pellegrini), and starting right-back (Rick Karsdorp). I'm sure Roma has faced longer odds in the recent past, but few spring immediately to mind.

Pellegrini's creative spark was noticeably missing in Wednesday's loss to Bologna but Abraham at least gave the attack a target to latch onto/build around; there will be no luxury today. In his place, Mourinho will turn to the tandem of Nicolo Zaniolo and Eldor Shomurodov; a seldom-seen but incredibly intriguing combination that could give Inter’s defense fits thanks to their strong and aggressive approach.

The lineups are in, so let's see if it's upset season in the Italian capital!

Lineups

Roma

Inter Milan

