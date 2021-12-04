Roma 0, Inter 3: Match Highlights

Man, that was a rough watch. Even the most optimistic Romanisti wouldn't have expected the Giallorossi to break their duck against Inter Milan, one of the top teams in Serie A, particularly with so many notable absences in the squad, but this was a dreadful performance almost from start to finish.

Similar to the match against Juventus, a silly goal conceded off a set-piece—this time directly from a corner kick—marked the beginning of the end for Roma on the evening, completely sucking the life out of the squad after some promising signs to start the match.

Of course, Dzeko would be the one to score Inter’s second. The former Roma striker elected not to celebrate against his former club, but that certainly didn’t take the sting out of a goal that effectively ended the match just 25 minutes into the game. A 39th minute Denzel Dumfries goal was merely the exclamation point on a match that was ALL Inter.

In case you missed any of the action, enjoy the highlights below. If you want a deeper look, here is the extended highlight package.