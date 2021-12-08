Across the Romaverse, #70: Talking Tactics, Formations & More With Wayne Girard

In our recent listener survey, many of you asked for more guests. Well, it just so happens that we have our first guest in quite some time on this week’s episode. In this episode, we're joined by Wayne Girard, who guides us through a tactics talk: more specifically the differences between the 4-2-3-1 traditionally employed by José Mourinho through his career and the 3-5-2 used in recent weeks in the wake of some personnel shortages.

Wayne helps us understand the difference between the two formations, along with their pros and cons. We also take a look at which current Roma players benefit the most from each formation and what the Giallorossi need in order to run each effectively. Plus, we take a quick look at some of Mourinho’s past sides and how they lined up. To close, we look ahead to the winter mercato and where Wayne sees this side finishing the season.

The idea for this episode was born from a question from our listener jarosity on the message boards. So, shout out to jarosity. And as always, be sure to let us know what’s on your mind below or on Twitter. You never know, it may just get our creative juices flowing.

And if you haven't already, please give Wayne a follow on Twitter. You can also catch his work at Wayne in Rome and The Gentleman Ultra. You can also learn more about Wolf conservation efforts at the Wolf Conservation Center.

So, we hope you enjoy and thanks as always for your support.

