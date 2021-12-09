CSKA Sofia vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

With their spot in the Europa Conference League knockout stages secured, Roma enters the final group stage match against CSKA Sofia, a club they defeated 5-1 back in September, with very little to play for, at least in terms of immediate tangible rewards. José Mourinho alluded to some pretty heavy squad rotation today, with as many as six new faces in the lineup, so if nothing else, this afternoon's fixture is a good test of the Giallorossi's depth.

Win, lose, or draw today, if Roma's reserves can play with pace, efficiency and purpose, then the team as a whole stands to benefit in the long run. While there is a slim chance Roma can walk away today as Group C winners—Bodø would have to lose or draw to Zorya—all that really matters for Mourinho is that his club emerges from today's fixture healthy and hopefully happy.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma's B-Team can make quick work of CSKA.

Lineups

CSKA Sofia

Busatto; Galabov, Mattheij, Lam, Mazikou; Vion, Muhar, Geferson; Yomov, Caicedo, Bai

Roma