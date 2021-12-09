Europa Conference League, Group Stage: CSKA Sofia vs. Roma

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 8, 2021, 5:30pm CET
Dec 8, 2021, 5:30pm CET
-
December 9
Two Goals From Tammy Abraham Propels Roma to 3-2 Win Over CSKA Sofia
Things got dicey down the stretch, but thanks to a Tammy Abraham brace, Roma walked away winners and Group C champs!
-
December 9
CSKA Sofia vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread
Europa Conference League, Group Stage: Matchday 6
-
December 8
Heavily-Rotated Roma Head To Bulgaria To Face CSKA Sofia in ECL Group Stage Closer
All you Fuzato stans out there better be getting excited.