Wow. Just wow. Raise your hand if you saw that coming because I certainly didn’t. After a completely awful match from both the Giallorossi and the referee in Milan on Thursday, it didn’t feel like things good go much worse on Sunday against Juve.

That couldn’t be further from the truth, as the Giallorossi suffered one of the hardest to watch losses in my time supporting the club. I’ve seen a few 7-1 beatdowns at the hands of some of Europe’s elite. Even an embarrassing defeat to a little-known side from Norway not too long ago. But, in none of those matches did Roma ever look good enough to win.

This one is a completely different story. Yesterday, against Juve, Roma appeared to be in complete control against one of the weakest Bianconeri sides in over a decade. Then in the 70th minute, the script completely flipped, in what can only be described as an unforgivable loss.

The match ended a week filled with a roller coaster of emotions that started down low in Milan, only to peak when Lorenzo Pellegrini struck a lovely free-kick before it went crashing down that final hill.

In this episode, Jimmy and I try to make sense of it all. So, listen in to hear our thoughts.

