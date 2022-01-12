Official: Roma Signs Sergio Oliveira on Loan With Option to Buy

The moves are coming fast and furious as we dive straight into the heart of the winter transfer window. Days after announcing the signing of Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Roma unveiled their latest addition in the form of Porto veteran Sergio Oliveira, who arrives in Rome on a six-month loan with an option to buy and joins a midfield begging for his skills, experience, and demeanor.



Sergio Oliveira

Welcome to the Giallorossi!



We are proud to support the work @ICMEC_official and its affiliates do every day, searching for missing children around the world.



— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2022

According to the terms of the deal, Oliveira, 29, joins Roma from FC Porto on an initial six-month loan through June 30, 2022, with the Giallorossi holding an option to make the move permanent.

On his new club, Oliveira pointed to Roma's long-standing interest as a reason for making the switch:

It’s amazing to be here at this great club...Roma have always shown a real interest in me and now I want to try and immediately help the team to achieve all its targets and continue to develop the right mentality. I am certain that my new teammates, alongside whom I cannot wait to start working, will help me continue to improve too.

Oliveira, who has spent the vast majority of his career with Porto, brings a wealth of experience to Roma, having amassed over 200 club appearances in his 11-year career, during which he's scored 40 goals and chipped in 19 assists, while also earning 10 caps for Portugal at the international level. Capable of playing multiple midfield roles, Oliveira's poise and tough tackling should give Roma's midfield the punch they've been lacking for much of the season.

On his new midfielder, Roma GM Tiago Pinto spoke specifically to Oliveira's character and experience:

Sergio Oliveira is a player that will add quality and character to our squad...He has won a lot during his career and has gained experience at the highest levels, representing both his club and his country in some of the most important competitions in the world. His desire to join Roma was decisive in us being able to find an agreement: we believe it is very important that we continue to bring in players that are eager to play for this club.

Oliveira will wear the number 27 shirt for the Giallorossi and, if last week's Maitland-Niles experience was any indication, he may be thrown right into the mix this weekend against Cagliari.

Welcome aboard, Sergio. Time to get your boots dirty!