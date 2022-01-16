Roma 1, Cagliari 0: Match Highlights

Three straight winless games for Roma following their massive victory over Atalanta mid-December meant that their showdown with Cagliari on Sunday was an absolute must-win, lest they risk entirely falling out of the race for Champions League football. It’s pretty safe to say, the panic button would certainly have been hit had Roma failed to win this match. But win they did, with the Giallorossi overcoming a stubborn Cagliari side to stay within six points of Atalanta in fourth, who have two games in hand.

Sérgio Oliveira was the difference in this one, both winning and converting the penalty that gave Roma the lone goal in the match. While not Roma’s best match by any means, getting the result was all that mattered here, particularly after the devastating collapse against Juventus. Going forward, Roma may soon come to regret their inability to convert their chances, but for now, the Giallorossi are able to put their winless run behind them and enjoy a much-needed three points.

In case you missed any of the actions, enjoy the highlights below. If you want a deeper look, here is the extended highlight package.