Across the Romaverse Podcast, #75: Oliveira’s Debut, Pellegrini’s Injury Woes, Shomurodov Struggles & More

Roma got back to winning ways on Sunday at the Olimpico after back-to-back gut-wrenching defeats to AC Milan and Juventus. This time around it was the debutant, Sergio Oliveira, who led the way for the Giallorossi in a narrow 1-0 victory over relegation battling Cagliari. However, it wasn’t all peaches and cream as the Roma midfield suffered another blow with the loss of Lorenzo Pellegrini in pre-match warm-ups.

In this episode, we look at the team from a broader perspective beyond yesterday’s result. And thanks to your listener questions we have plenty to talk about from the results on the pitch to individual players to the future of the club.

We discuss some specific players in particular: Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Eldor, Felix, and, of course, Roma’s newest signing: Oliveira. Plus, a name from the past pops up in the form of Cengiz Ünder. And we discuss what Roma should do on the market moving forward.

So, listen in and be sure to weigh in below. We can’t thank you enough for listening, submitting questions, and being so active on the discussion boards after last week’s episode.

