Roma vs. Lecce: Lineups & Game Threads

On the heels of Roma’s 1-0 win over Cagliari last Sunday, the Giallorossi go into today’s match with a bit of momentum in the chamber, having finally brought an end to their much-maligned winless run to start the new year. Although not a perfect performance by any means, sometimes securing the three points is all that matters. And with an upcoming run of games over the next couple of weeks that are extremely favorable for Roma, it’s absolutely imperative that the Giallorossi beat Lecce and capitalize on Sunday’s victory in order to maintain momentum in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Potential second-half of the season implications aside, the match against Lecce serves as Roma’s introduction into this season’s Coppa Italia, likely the Giallorossi’s best opportunity to win some silverware. A win against the Serie B side will leave Roma just four wins away from securing their tenth Coppa title. And while some may argue that the Conference League will be an easier path to the trophy, if you think Roma performing in Europe is their best route to glory, well, you haven’t been paying attention.

Having said that, the lineups are in, so let’s see if Roma can kick off their Coppa campaign with a bang.

Lineups

Roma