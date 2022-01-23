Empoli vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

By virtue of playing in Matchday 23's penultimate fixture, Roma has the benefit of watching the table unfold in real-time. And, at least this weekend, the results have fallen Roma's way, as two of their chief rivals for fourth place, Fiorentina and Lazio, each dropped points this weekend, potentially paving the way for the Giallorossi to reinvigorate their Champions League chase for next season. And so far, those rivals have aided Roma's cause.

Following Lazio's scoreless draw with Atalanta on Saturday and Fiorentina's 1-1 draw with Cagliari earlier today, Roma now has the chance to gain some ground in their fight for a spot in Serie A's top four. A victory over Empoli this after would put Roma on 38 points, two points ahead of Lazio and Fiorentina, and potentially only three behind Juventus, who wrap up this weekend's action with a trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan.

Should the Old Lady drop points, Roma's once-moribund Champions League hopes may find new life as the calendar turns to February.

José Mourinho's lineup is in, so let's see if they can make quick work of Aurelio Andreazzoli's plucky Empoli side.

Lineups

Empoli

#EmpoliRoma – La nostra formazione



EMPOLI: Vicario; Marchizza, Henderson, Bajrami, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Tonelli, Zurkowski, Ricci, Ismajli, Pinamonti.

EMPOLI: Vicario; Marchizza, Henderson, Bajrami, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Tonelli, Zurkowski, Ricci, Ismajli, Pinamonti.

A disposizione: Ujkani, Furlan; Romagnoli, Cutrone, Benassi, Fazzini, La Mantia, Asllani, Rizza, Pezzola, Viti

Roma