Tammy Two Goals (as Bren affectionately calls him) struck again for Roma on Sunday as the Giallorossi ran out 4-2 winners against Empoli in Tuscany. However, despite goals from Abraham, Zaniolo, and Oliveria, it wasn’t a perfect day under the Tuscan Sun for the Giallorossi. That’s because with Roma being Roma, things got just a bit nervy in the second half.

And after a match that turned out to be a tale of two halves, we decided once again to take listener questions, many of which were directed at Roma's defensive woes. We also discussed Roma’s tactics and formation moving forward. Plus, we touched on the rest of the mercato and who could be heading out the door. And lastly, we looked ahead to the rest of the season, including forcing us to choose between a Conference League Trophy and a top-four finish with Champions League qualification.

So, thanks as always for listening and interacting on Twitter and the CdT message boards. Be sure to leave your sentiments on all the topics discussed below. And let us know which of the two you’d prefer in the poll at the bottom of the page.

