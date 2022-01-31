Winter Transfer Deadline Day Open Thread

It may pale in comparison to its summer cousin in terms of hype, but the winter transfer window is no less important to a club's success. In fact, one could argue it's even more important. With half the season in the books, clubs across the continent have a clearer idea of where they stand, which players no longer cut the mustard, and what outside help they may or may not need to meet their objectives. The names bandied about typically aren't as glitzy and the cash doesn't flow quite so freely (unless you're Juventus), but the January transfer window can often be the fuel club's need to get them over the finish line—whether that line is a league title or simply qualifying for Europe.

Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho handled most of Roma's winter shopping earlier this month, landing a pair of useful pieces in Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sérgio Oliveira, with the former's versatility already coming in handy while the latter is enjoying a dream start to his Roma career, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his first two matches with the Giallorossi.

While AMN and Oliveira have hit the ground running, Roma are still in dire need of a legitimate defensive midfielder; a point not lost on the Italian press, who have been searching far and wide for a proper bulwark for Roma's midfield, but will they land one?

Time is running short, so feel free to drop any rumors you may find and look for our transfer market recap later this week!