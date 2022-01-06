A.C. Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

After a little over two weeks where all Romanisti had for entertainment was a bevy of transfer rumors, we all get to see some real live football once again. The reportedly-complete transfer of Ainsley Maitland-Niles may not be complete enough for the Englishman to join the Giallorossi on the pitch just yet, and the much-needed transfer in of a new midfielder to complement Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout may be a work in progress, yet instead of fretting over those transfers, the Giallorossi faithful can now focus on real matches again. Now, we can hope that the return of Lorenzo Pellegrini to the starting eleven could be the shot in the arm this Roma side needs to take another three points from a top side.

Can the Giallorossi put their 1-1 draw to Sampdoria behind them in this very important match against a much-depleted Milan? Or will Roma continue to tread water in the standings, allowing Champions League football to get further and further out of reach? The line-ups are in, so comment down below as the match progresses and see if I Lupi can start 2022 with a win.

Lineups

Roma





Here is our starting XI for the first game of 2022!



DAJE!

Milan

Forza Roma!