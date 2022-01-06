Milan 3, Roma 1: Match Highlights

Well, that sucked. After a two-week break that was a much-needed reprieve from the stress that comes with a Serie A season as a Roma fan, the Giallorossi were back in action against Milan. What seemed like an ideal time to face the title-contenders given their injury and COVID-19 issues, the match was anything but ideal, with Roma falling 3-1 on the night. Giroud, Messias, and Leao were all on the scoresheet for Milan, with Tammy Abraham being Roma’s sole goal scorer on the evening.

As has often been the case with Roma this season, particularly in the big matches, the refereeing display left much to be desired, with a Zaniolo penalty shout falling on deaf ears and Milan being awarded what many would call a soft penalty. Ultimately, however, Roma’s performance in the match was extremely frustrating to watch, and while the Giallorossi showed flashes while down 2-1, there really was only going to be one winner in this match once Milan went 2-0 up.

In case you missed any of the actions, enjoy the highlights below. If you want a deeper look, here is the extended highlight package.