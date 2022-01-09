Roma 3, Juventus 4: Match Highlights

Things got a bit jumbled today behind the scenes, so we weren't able to get a fully-fledged match recap out, but to give you an indication of how chaotic (and completely unexpected) the final 20 minutes of today's match were, this post was originally entitled “Roma 3, Juventus 1: Match Highlights.” I'm not one for believing in jinxes, but if you want to blame us for spoiling Roma's good luck, have at it.

But with a two-goal lead in their pocket and playing better football than Juventus for most of the evening, I'm sure we weren't alone in thinking Roma were safe and sound at the Stadio Olimpico. Conceding one consolation goal would have been fine—those things happen and it wouldn't have hurt Roma's bottom line—but coughing up not one, not two but three goals in a six-minute span turned a pleasant upset into a complete and utter capitulation.

Up 3-1 in the 70th minute, Roma seemed poise to put a bow on what would have been one of their most convincing performances against Juventus, but after watching Manuel Locatelli pull one back, Roma’s nerves started to fray. And when Dejan Kulusevski struck an equalizer 120 seconds later, the Giallorossi completely deflated, paving the way for Mattia De Sciglio (of all players) to score an emphatic match-winner in the 77th minute.

The rotten ending spoiled what was otherwise (prior to the 70th minute at least) a solid performance from Mourinho’s men, who encountered little resistance marching the ball up the pitch and managed to put nearly 50% of their shots on target, scoring from a corner, a spot-kick and in the run of play.

But the game is 90 minutes for a reason, and their inability to defend a 3-1 lead is all anyone will remember from tonight's match, one that has seen Roma slip to seventh place, pending the remainder of this weekend's results.

In case you missed the match—and it was an entertaining one despite the final score—please feast your eyes on the match highlights.