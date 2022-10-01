Inter Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi are at the San Siro today to face Inter Milan in a match that will have major implications for both the fight for a top four finish and the Scudetto race writ large. With Inter missing several key players like Romelu Lukaku, this match could be a golden opportunity for José Mourinho’s men to inch closer to first-place Napoli - though any success today will require excellent performances from some players who have been out of form in recent weeks, including Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

It will be fascinating to see how Mourinho approaches substitutions in this one - will Andrea Belotti see significant sub minutes? Will Edoardo Bove, Nicola Zalewski, or Cristian Volpato find the pitch if typical starting eleven players struggle early on against Inter’s defense? When will Mady Camara get a chance to shine? Whatever happens, be sure to follow along with us in the comments below and on your preferred social media site!

Lineups

Inter Milan

Roma

|



Here it is - our starting XI for today’s big match! #ASRoma #InterRoma pic.twitter.com/diGXsGk2W3 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 1, 2022

FORZA ROMA!