Reports: Daniele De Rossi to Manage SPAL in Serie B

Mired in 14th place in Serie B, there really wasn't much SPAL could do to generate some positive buzz around the Ferrara-based club. But where there's a will, there's a way. Less than a day after relieving manager Roberto Venturato of his managerial duties, SPAL are poised to name Roma legend Daniele De Rossi as their next manager, according to multiple reports from Italy, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After retiring from football in January 2020 after a brief spell with Boca Juniors in Argentina, questions immediately surrounded De Rossi’s long-presumed managerial career: Would he jump right into it? Was he going to cut his teeth with the Azzurri? Jump straight to Serie A? Work in the Primavera?

Well, thanks to this rather tongue-in-cheek post from SPAL's social media team, it appears we finally have an answer to the DDR managerial question. He's going to Serie B!

Moments ago, SPAL's social media team posted this seemingly cryptic tweet. Cryptic to everyone except Roma fans, of course, who immediately recognized this image as a take on De Rossi's famous calf tattoo. While nothing is official yet—though it appears an announcement is imminent—De Rossi will be handed a tough task in his first managerial job: pull SPAL up off the early season Serie B relegation floor.

With only nine points through eight matches, De Rossi has his work cut out for him, but this could be the first step in a successful career, so you better believe we'll be pulling for SPAL.