Across the Romaverse Podcast, #106: Roma Defeats Lecce, but Lose Dybala

Roma bounced back from a gut-wrenching defeat on Thursday against Real Betis by beating Lecce at the Olimpico on Sunday. However, despite the Giallorossi coming away with three points, some of the same themes again reared their ugly heads.

For one, despite playing against 10 men for almost 70 minutes, Roma struggled to put the match away, winning by the slimmest of margins, 2-1. According to some sources, the Giallorossi again produced an xG of nearly four but couldn’t find a third goal to truly kill off the match. But as concerning as the lack of sharpness in front of goal continues to be, another seasonal theme popped up again: injuries.

The injury bug continues to bite Roma. First, on Thursday, Zeki Celik was lost to injury. Then on Sunday, Roma’s MVP up to this point of the season, Paulo Dybala, was lost until after the World Cup. It’s a concerning trend as both of Roma’s big summer signings are on the shelf as Gini Wijnaldum continues to mend from his own injury.

With that background, in this episode, we discuss the following:

Roma’s performance against Lecce

Paulo Dybala’s injury and its impact

Who needs to step up in attack?

Roma’s xG v actual goal trends

De Rossi lands his first coaching gig

Looking ahead to the Betis rematch

And much more...

