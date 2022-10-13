Real Betis vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi are just about to kick off their all-important Europa League group stage match against Real Betis. With a win here, first and second place in the group will still be in play; a draw or a loss makes it all the more likely that I Lupi will crash out of the Europa League ignominiously. This match is also a chance for redemption for Roma after their loss to Betis last week, and despite the injury issues plaguing the Giallorossi, the starting eleven José Mourinho has selected should be able to grab the three points today.

That starting eleven includes a couple notables, including Nicola Zalewski once again starting at right-back; the controversial Cristante-Matic midfield double-pivot; and a Belotti-Abraham two-striker system up top. Many of these changes are due to suspension or injury; both Nicolò Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala being unavailable for this match certainly puts Mourinho in a bind. I’d expect to see substitutions happening up front by the sixty minute mark if this squad finds itself once again unable to convert chances. Until that happens, though, keep calm, carry on, and follow along with the match both here and with us on social media!

Roma

Real Betis

FORZA ROMA!