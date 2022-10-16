Probable Formations: Sampdoria vs Roma

The Giallorossi return to action on Monday coming off of a 1-1 draw in Seville on Thursday against Real Betis in Europa League action. In that one, Jose Mourinho had to deal with a very short bench due to the injuries to Paulo Dybala, Rick Karsdorp, Zeki Celik, and Gini Wijnaldum, as well as Nicolo Zaniolo’s suspension. At the Marassi against Sampdoria, Mourinho will get back two of those players as Karsdorp has recovered enough from meniscus surgery to rejoin the match-day squad. Additionally, Zaniolo returns from his EL suspension.

Of the two, Zaniolo is expected to start, but Karsdorp will likely be an option for the bench. The Dutchman will probably need a bit more time to get his fitness back to starting levels—ideally in a week when Napoli visits the Olimpico.

With no midweek European match this week, turnover is expected to be limited for this fixture. We could see a change in the center of the park where Mady Camara may finally get his first Roma start. Camara had a positive impact on the match after entering at halftime against Betis on Thursday and could replace Namanja Matic for this one.

Another change is likely in attack, where Zaniolo is expected to rejoin the starting eleven. That means that one of Tammy Abraham or Andrea Belotti would have to make space for the Italian with Lorenzo Pellegrini playing in the attacking midfield. With Belotti providing the crucial tying goal on Thursday and receiving Mourinho’s praises after last Sunday’s match against Lecce, he’ll be favored over a struggling Abraham.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Patricio; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Spinazzola, Cristante, Camara, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Pellegrini; Belotti