U.C. Sampdoria vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After a draw against Real Betis that just barely kept the Giallorossi’s hopes of advancing in the Europa League alive, José Mourinho’s men now have a chance to vault over both S.S. Lazio and Udinese Calcio in the standings by taking all three points today at the Luigi Ferraris. Equally of note is Mourinho’s tactical decisions today - handing Mady Camara his first start while also shuffling in Stephan El Shaarawy in the left-wing-back role.

Beyond those two major shifts in the lineup, we’ll get to see the Belotti-Abraham two-striker formation yet again today, while the Nicola Zalewski at right-wing-back experiment seems set to continue for a little while longer (though hopefully not too much longer... we don’t want another Alessandro Florenzi debacle on our hands). Follow along with us in this thread and on social media as we cross our fingers and hope the Giallorossi can stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot!

Here's our side for this evening - featuring a first start in midfield for Mady Camara! #ASRoma #SampRoma

