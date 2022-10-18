Across the Romaverse, #107: Pellegrini Penalty Leads Roma Past Samp; Napoli Next

Not every win can be pretty. This is true whether you’re a top side battling for glory or a relegation fighting, trying to avoid infamy. And while not many of Roma’s performances have been pretty this season, the results have started to come—at least in the league. On Monday night in Genoa, Roma outlasted a struggling Sampdoria side 1-0 thanks to an early penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini.

That win—Roma’s third straight in the league—has pushed the Giallorossi ahead of both Udinese and Lazio after that pair drew yesterday. Things won’t get any easier, though, as top-of-the-table, unbeaten Napoli comes to the Olimpico on Sunday. So, we have plenty to discuss in this episode, including:

Mourinho’s assessment of the win

Roma again not scoring more than once

Thursday’s draw against Betis

Spinazzola’s struggles

Confidence in Europa League progression

What we expect on Sunday against Napoli

Mourinho’s approach

Starting XI hopes v expectations

And much more...

