Across the Romaverse Podcast, #105: Roma Exorcises San Siro Demons

We’ve discussed time and again just how hard it’s been for the Giallorossi to beat their direct competition for European places. Last season, Mourinho could only best Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta while dropping points against all of the other big sides—every single time. This season hadn’t started much better, with the Giallorossi clawing their way back from an early deficit at the Allianz Stadium just to salvage a point against Juve.

Then, in the last match before the international break, Roma played its best game of the young season, a home match against Atalanta, but still came away empty-handed. It seemed like more of the same on Saturday when Roma traveled to the San Siro to face Inter—a side Roma was winless against in the previous 10 league meetings.

That feeling was amplified when the Giallorossi fell behind for the umpteenth time to a big side after Federico Dimarco put Inter on top in the 30th minute. Roma didn’t seem up to the task again. However, things changed thanks to some magic from Paulo Dybala and a timely Chris Smalling header.

In this episode, we discuss Roma’s win and what it means moving forward.

