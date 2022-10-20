Roma to Participate in the EuroJapan Cup Next Month

If you’re a fan of both the Giallorossi and the Azzurri, you must be dreading the start of the World Cup next month and the break in league play that comes with it. Alternatively, maybe you’re a fan of both club and country, think that notion is silly, and are looking forward to a reprieve from the rollercoaster ride that is rooting for a club like Roma.

For José Mourinho and the players, the break affords them the opportunity to rest, recharge, and get healthy before attempting a serious push to finish in the top four and potentially achieve even loftier goals.

Roma won’t be on vacation mode the whole time, however, as they announce that they’ll be participating in the 2022 EuroJapan Cup in late November, visiting the country for the first time since they played FC Tokyo all the way back in 2004.

From the club site:

AS Roma is delighted to announce its participation in the 2022 EuroJapan Cup, with the team heading to Japan later this year. The Giallorossi will play two matches in the island nation this winter as part of the second edition of the off-season competition. The first match, against Nagoya Grampus, will take place at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture on November 25. The second game, which will see the reigning UEFA Europa Conference League holders take on Yokohama F. Marinos, will be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on November 28.

Here’s what Mourinho had to say:

“I am delighted to be bringing my players to Japan this November to participate in the EuroJapan Cup,” said Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma. “I am really looking forward to playing against both Nagoya Grampus and Yokohoma F. Marinos, two of the best and most well-renowned sides in the J League. “I have great memories of my previous visits to Japan and I know just how much the fans there love football, so it is very exciting to have the opportunity to return to the country once again - and for my players to be able to test themselves against some great opposition and in front of some amazing crowds.”

Depending on where Roma are in both the league table and their Europa League group come the break, Romanisti everywhere could be chomping at the bit for the season to resume, and these two matches could serve as the perfect opportunity for you to get your Roma fix in while the World Cup is going on.

And, of course, a trophy is on the line here, folks. Sounds to me like the perfect opportunity to continue to fill out that trophy cabinet.