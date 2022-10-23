Roma vs. Napoli: Lineups & Game Thread

Derbies seldom need additional hype, and today's duel between Roma and Napoli, the marquee matchup in all of southern Italy, is certainly no exception. Winners of 10 straight matches in all competitions, Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli side may be the hottest club in Europe at the moment. Riding the heroics of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli are perched atop the Serie A ladder and a Champions League group that includes Liverpool and Napoli.

Roma haven’t been nearly as impressive as Napoli over the past several weeks, but with his club decimated by injuries, José Mourinho has still managed to lead the Giallorossi to three straight league wins, including an impressive 2-1 win over Inter Milan on the road.

But make no mistake, the capital club is struggling at the moment, but a win over Napoli today could upset the top of the Serie A table while restoring Roma's confidence in the process.

The lineups are in, so let’s get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaNapoli



Napoli