Across the Romaverse, #108: Osimhen Strike Sinks Roma

It was another tough night for Roma against a quality opponent at the Olimpico. With the 1-0 loss to Napoli, Roma has now gone winless in 13 straight matches at home against sides that were in the top 4 at kick-off. It’s a troubling stat, considering the Olimpico is supposed to be a Roman fortress—especially when it’s packed to the gills with raucous Romanisti like it was on Sunday.

The loss also means that Roma drops out of the Champions League places and is now seven points off the league-leading Napoli. That’s now eight of the last nine meetings Roma has dropped points to their southern rivals—a worrying trend.

However, despite the loss, Jose Mourinho seemed pleased with the effort his players put in and their execution in the defensive phase of the match. So, what should we make of this match? Were there any positives to take away from the performance, or was it all just bad news, as the scoreboard indicated?

We discuss that and so much more in this latest episode of Across the Romaverse.

