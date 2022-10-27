HJK Helsinki vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After winning last season's inaugural Europa Conference League title, Roma was among the favorites to take home the Europa League title. Invigorated with a new level of confidence that comes with erasing a decades-long European title drought and buoyed by star signings like Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Andrea Belotti, the Giallorossi stood as good a chance as anyone at taking home Europe's second-most prestigious club title.

However, with only four points through their first four Europa League matches, Roma faces a difficult challenge. Siting six points behind group-leading Real Betis and three points behind second-place Ludogorets, Roma has little room for error over their final three matches, meaning José Mourinho’s men pretty much have to be perfect from here on out.

And it all starts today in Helsinki. The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can grab three critical points.

Lineups

HJK Helsinki

Roma